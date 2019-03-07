Anyone can drive a car, but it takes a special person to be able to drive a school bus.
Walker County Schools are facing a shortage of full time bus drivers, and are looking to hire more. The pay includes $13.57 an hour for full time drivers and $10.54 per hour for substitute drivers who are paid for their travel time from their own home. There are also a myriad of insurance benefits to choose from, which includes life insurance and short and long term disability. Drivers are also paid all summer when they are off season.
The process for becoming a bus driver is fairly complex, which is part of the reason that they are having a hard time finding drivers. First, an applicant would need to interview with the Walker County Schools Transportation Department on Highway 27. If they see you as a good fit, they will send a recommendation to the school board for approval. Past that, you need to pass a background check and drug test. The applicant, moving forward would need to move forward by going to the department of driver services and obtain a permit for a commercial drivers’ license, which is essentially a CDL learners license. Past that point, you would be required to do an absolute minimum of six hours of driving training without students in the vehicle. Once the applicant is completely comfortable operating the vehicle, they will have the opportunity to move forward and test for their commercial drivers license. Once that test has been passed, and they have obtained their CDL, they are required to do several training hours with a trainer and students onboard. Once those hours are completed, the applicant becomes a school bus driver.
“We have a little over 6,000 who ride every day. Basically ⅔ of the kids in our school system are taking the school bus. To a lot of folks we are a very necessary service. Our drivers are the backbone of what we do, and they are tremendous.” said Kevin Richardson, transportation supervisor for Walker County Schools, “If you think about it, a bus driver is the first person to greet a kid in the morning and the last to see them at the end of the day. Some drivers even give out their numbers and help the parents.”
Bus drivers also make a big difference to the children themselves.
“We are trained to spot abuse and neglect. We are trained in first aid. I’ve come to notice that school bus drivers are public service; we are like unsung public servants.” Lori Alan, a local school bus driver, explained. “There’s a lot of good that can be done. For someone that wants to serve the public and help kids, this is the way to do it. Most kids remember who their bus driver was, and it’s a relationship that a lot of people don’t realize.”
For more information or to apply for a position, reach out to Kevin Richardson in his office at (706)375-6744.