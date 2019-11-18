Walker County lost $300 million since 2010 because of under-counting in the census.
Robert Wardlaw, Walker County economic development director, said U.S. Census Bureau officials reported that the under-counting cost the county $30 million annually in for a decade. The local Complete Count Committee will work hard to make the count next year is as accurate as possible by encouraging residents to return their household questionnaires.
"A lot of money is at stake," Wardlaw said, "so we want all Walker County residents counted."
Georgia communities currently receive more than $2,300 per person annually in federal funds.
In addition to allocation of federal and state resources, census data is also used to apportion congressional districts.
The 2010 census showed 68,756 people living in the county.
Seventy-six percent of Walker residents participated in the 2010 census, meaning one-quarter of the questionnaires were not returned.
"It's a civic duty" to participate in the federally-mandated census, Wardlaw said.
The Complete Count Committee will share information about changes in the census and prepare the community to take the census survey online. Residents will receive a postcard in March explaining how to fill out the 10 question form online to get counted.