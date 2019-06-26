A fire erupted at 2 a.m. at the Walker County Sanitary Landfill on Wednesday, June 26, according to Joe Legge of the commissioner's office.
The fire resulted when an area of the landfill was filled with material on Tuesday that subsequently flared up in the landfill's Construction and Demolition section in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to Legge.
Legge stated that this is the area where building waste is disposed of that includes lumbar, glass and brick.
Chief Blake Hodge of the Walker County Fire Rescue said his agency was "able to minimize the fire spread with the application of an estimated 35,000 gallons of water."
"Firefighters coordinated with Walker County Landfill and Public Works crews as they suppressed the fire utilizing heavy equipment and dirt," the chief also stated.
Paine Gily, the Walker County Sanitary Landfill Manager, said that the fire had been distinguished and all hot spots had been addressed. Additionally, Gily said that "we are continuing to monitor the area."
Chief Hodge stated that "Team members from all three departments worked extremely well together to resolve this incident, which occurred at such an early hour, without any injuries."
Commissioner Whitfield's office added that "crews will continue to monitor this area in case the fire rekindles."
Legge said that at this point, "a cause for the fire remains undetermined."
Georgia EPD has been advised of the incident and is monitoring the situation.
