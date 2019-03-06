What citizens of Walker County now know and cherish as the Chickamauga Battlefield was originally a camp for soldiers during the Spanish American War.
On April 14, 1898, Camp Thomas was established by the U.S. infantry as a Spanish American War 1st Corps organization and training camp. This camp in Chickamauga was first occupied by regular troops from the 7th Calvary who gathered in preparation for shipment overseas. The camp consisted of Camp Alger, Camp Boynton, and most notably, Leiter and Sternberg Army General Hospitals. Additional regular troops eventually arrived, which brought the total to about 7,300 men. In May of the same year, the regular troops shipped out, with volunteers arriving and bringing the total to 45,000 men.
In the summer of 1898, however, complaints of sickness in Camp Thomas grew. Sanitary conditions were considered unsavory and soldiers lacked bathing facilities. Soldiers sent to Crawfish Springs to fetch drinking water often ended up bathing in the springs and then filling their water buckets, which spread germs even more easily. In addition, animal corrals were left unclean, and an open pit had been dug behind company kitchens and used for human waste. This attracted flies and was one of the big contributors to typhoid fever, which caused the majority of deaths at camp.
Typhoid fever is characterized by weakness, stomach pain, headaches, diarrhea, cough, and loss of appetite. People usually have a sustained fever than can be as high as 104 degrees. This is a life-threatening illness caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. The worst manifestations occur after two or three weeks. Thus, unlike a patient who may be afflicted with cholera's similar symptoms, which rapidly progress to a serious state, typhoid fever victims were disposed to think it less serious as time went by. However, if the patient survived for four or five weeks after onset, recovery was likely. Typhoid fever is no longer common in the United States, but during the Spanish American War, it was tied with yellow fever as the top killer in the way of disease.
One examining board said that having flooring in tents on Camp Thomas could possibly have prevented sickness, as the soil and water was contaminated. The biggest problem at this time was the inadequate supply of health care, including hospitals, doctors, and nurses. This made care and treatments scarce, to the point that there was an incurable ward, where it was said that it was nearly impossible to differentiate between the living and dead.
The former Park Hotel in Chickamauga was bought for the boys at Camp Thomas and renamed Leiter Hospital. It was well-managed, but quickly became overcrowded by August 1898. With 255 beds in a space that should hold only 130, there was risk of contamination, but they were forced to make do with what they could provide.
Soon, tents were added and the number of medical officers doubled. A second general hospital, Sternberg, was opened near Wilder Tower in August with a 750-bed capacity and nearly double the staff of Leiter. During this same month, the camp began closing, and within two months of that, the camp was abandoned in October 1898.