The majority of the people who established Walker County were devoutly religious. After establishing their farms, the residents of most areas usually built a church. In this fashion, the Rock Springs Methodist Church was established in a log building near the spring on the east side of the LaFayette Road. In 1854, the log structure was moved towards the creek and used as a school. On the original site, the church met in a new framed and weather-boarded building. The building had two doors so that the males and females could enter separately and seat themselves on opposite sides of the church.
During the Chickamauga Campaign the Confederate forces occupied and camped in the Rock Spring community. In line of battle near Rock Springs Church, 8 miles from LaFayette, Georgia, orders were received to march at midnight. At the appointed time they moved out of Lafayette, marched to the site, and that morning, were in the line of battle at Rock Springs Church.
The expected Federal attack did not come and the next day the Confederate forces moved back to LaFayette. Five days later, however, as General Braxton Bragg made ready for his major attack on the Federal Army of the Cumberland, elements of the Confederate army returned to Rock Springs. They moved slowly down Long Hollow Road. The next day, they moved north and began crossing the creek for the Battle of Chickamauga.
Although the departure of Polk and Hill's men marked the end of major Confederate concentrations at Rock Springs, there was still a presence in the area for sometime after the battle. At least one post-war account by a Federal prisoner captured at Chickamauga indicates that the Confederates held hundreds of captive Federal soldiers in Rock Spring after the big battle. Adam S. Johnston, 79th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment, stated that he was captured at Chickamauga and "sent to the rear seven miles, to Cheatham's headquarters, or hospital, called Rock Springs." There he said that the Confederates recorded every man's name, regiment, rank, and place of residence, and then turned them over to "rebel citizens [armed] with double-barreled shotguns, rifles, pistols, sabers, old scythes ¨. and almost everything you could mention." He then stated that the approximately 700 prisoners were formed into "double square" and marched to Ringgold, Georgia.
Rock Spring United Methodist Church is now located at 3477 Peavine Road in Rock Spring.