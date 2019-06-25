The Walker County Historical Society met on Sunday, June 23, 3:00 pm, at the Marsh House, 308 North Main Street in LaFayette.
Attendance: Lem Arnold, Dr. David Boyle, Sheila Clark (visitor from Whitfield), Roger Grim, Beth Nayson, Zora Pettyjohn, John and Betty Coppock (new to Walker County).
David Boyle, president, welcomed the group and read the minutes of the May meeting. They were approved as read. Treasurer’s Report showed $1743.78 after transfer of $1,000 to the Marsh House Endowment. After the brief business meeting Dr. Boyle introduced Dr. Roger Grim, who has returned to La Fayette after living in retirement in Florida for a number of years. The program was: How to use a metal detector to find historic objects (treasures) by Dr. Grim, whose hobby is metal detecting. He demonstrated how properly to use a metal detector and also discussed the ethics of metal detecting and how minimally to disturb the earth. He displayed two tables full of books, resources, and devices.
There is no meeting in July.