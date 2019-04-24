Walker County officials have announced an end to the public health facility fee and debt to Erlanger.
It was announced that on April 24, 2019, County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield would create a live video on the Walker County, GA Facebook page with "good news about the Erlanger debt." At 12:05 PM, Whitfield went live and released the following:
"Over the past two years we have all shared in the sacrifice necessary to pay the debt walker county owes to Erlanger. Dealing with this debt has been a tough chapter in our shared journey. Today we turn the page; today we start our own chapter in Walker County History. Over the past few months, you may have heard other members of the team hint that good news was on the way. Now I have the honor to share that great news with you all. The public health facility fee has now generated enough funding to satisfy off the entire debt to Erlanger. That means there will be no fee on your next tax bill. We will formally end the fee in May, by changing the ordinance that created it. After the audit confirmed figures, we just couldn't wait to share the news with you."
Whitfield created a special fee on August 24, 2017, charging property owners an extra 0.14 percent on the fair market value of their land. The county, at the time, had a debt of about $8.9 million to Erlanger, including interest. At the time, Whitfield said he believed that the extra fee, a public health facility fee, would bring in around $2.5 million annually. Instead, however, he brought in $4.2 million in 2017, and $4.1 million in 2018.
In January 2018, both parties agreed to settle at $8.7 million. The fee's revenue of two years put Walker County close to the debt promised to Erlanger. At the time, Whitfield wrote in a resolution that the fee would continue through the 2019 tax cycle. With almost $4 million more than what was needed, Whitfield said that he planned to use the extra revenue for other county debts.
The county's debt to Erlanger dates back to April 2011, when the hospital extended a $20 million line of credit to Hutcheson Medical Center. Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell guaranteed half of that loan, and Catoosa County commissioners guaranteed the other half.
In September 2013, the Hospital Authority of Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties voted to end its management agreement with Erlanger. The Chattanooga hospital's board sued, demanding its money back. Hutcheson Medical Center declared bankruptcy the following year, allowing them to avoid paying back the debt.
Erlanger's board then pursued the money from the counties. Eventually, private companies bought Hutcheson for $4.2 million and its former nursing home for $2.9 million. Erlanger received some of that money, and the counties received credit that lowered their debts to $8.7 million each.
Walker County's part of that debt is now paid off.
Whitfield ended the announcement with a hopeful remark:
"Again thank you for your sacrifice during this difficult time in our history, and lets continue keeping Walker County a place our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home."