"We always like to highlight our fire department, which responded to 505 calls (in the month of May)," Shannon Whitfield, the Walker County Commissioner, told those in attendance at the commissioner's meeting on Thursday, June 13.
Year-to-date call response by Walker's Fire Department is, surprisingly, less about fighting fire and more about lifesaving efforts, with the commissioner stating that, "Only about 10% of those (fire department) calls have anything to do with fire."
Commissioner Whitfield said that "the majority of calls responded to are medically related, emergency services, wrecks, those types of things."
That is why the county seeks to ensure that the proper training and equipment are available to the first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics, as well as the fire department since "about 90% of our (fire department calls) are lifesaving calls where someone is calling due to an injury or lifesaving problem."