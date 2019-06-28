Walker County's animal control, fire and rescue as well as their public works department will soon have some of their equipment needs met without any additional county debt being incurred, commissioner Whitfield said.
Walker County's frugal commissioner explained that the budget would now allow for cash to be paid for these used vehicles slated to be purchased to meet departmental needs of the county.
The Walker County Public Works Department will take the biggest haul, expected to receive two used trucks (at a cost of $49,000) and a flatbed trailer (at a cost of $10,000) for a total cash price combined of $59,000.
TRUCK COUNTRY LLC, located at 253 Patterson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. is the seller of the two used (but in good condition) pickup trucks going to the public works department. One is a 2012 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD 4X4 pickup, and the other is a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup utility 4X4.
J. Paul Connell of Chickamauga is the seller of the used (but in good condition) Big Tex flatbed trailer slated to go to the public works department.
In addition, the used 2014 Ford F-150 XL truck being purchased for animal control (at a cost of $14,500) is also being purchased from TRUCK COUNTRY LLC. The city of LaFayette's Police Department is tasked with overseeing the division of animal control.
Whitfield emphasized that this still leaves the need to purchase one more additional truck for animal control since their two vehicles each had a minimum of 300,000 miles on them. The one with 350,000 miles on it died, resulting in this need for immediate replacement.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield stated that the county is moving towards 4x4 vehicles since they offer greater benefit for county purposes.
Fire and Rescue
The current budget status has allowed for cash to also be paid for needed hose and coupling for Walker County's Fire and Rescue. However, Walker County's Fire and Rescue Chief Blake Hodge told us that while he is very appreciative for the commissioner's support in the purchase of this desperately needed life-saving equipment, his department is still in need of much more.
One need the fire chief says the community could aid the department in meeting is the need for volunteer fire fighters, which Hodge says is in short supply despite the fact that the county pays them for their time.
According to Hodge, everyone has 8,760 hours a year if they live all year. Yet he is unable to get enough volunteers to commit to the minimum 60-hour requirement of time it would take for them to be a Walker County fire department volunteer.
"We have went into schools to recruit volunteers, we have asked members of the community, we have reached out to so many, but we are still in need of firefighting volunteers," Hodge said.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter is asked to contact the fire department at (706) 539-1255.
To keep his commitment about remaining transparent in regards to all uses of county funding and activities, the commissioner has made available an online copy of his detailed purchase agenda from the June 27 bi-monthly meeting.