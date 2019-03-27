Recently the people of Walker County have joined forces to support and uplift a local family who lost their home to a fire.
The Wood family, of LaFayette Georgia, recently experienced a fire at their home in LaFayette, Georgia, that took everything they had. The family, at first was in need of clothes, furniture, and other household items, as well as monetary donations. Their church, Shiloh Baptist, made a Facebook posts seeking donations to help them. The community, however, banded together in such a way that the Woods family has now confirmed that they have received an overwhelming amount of furniture and clothing.
"We were just floored," said Howard Woods, "I'm so happy to have received so much support from the community. LaFayette and Rossville. Church and Naomi [elementary]. So many people have helped and I feel like that's worthy of mentioning all on its own."
The children in the family, J.D, Carrie, and Gracie, ages 10, 8, and 6, are students at Naomi Elementary.
"Our teachers and students and parents have really pulled through." said school principal, Autumn Hentz. "We've raised quite a bit of money and we have a donation station set up for them. The Woods family is beloved in our community, and Rossville too, as they're upstanding church members there.
The family is still taking donations of socks and underwear for the children, as well as cookware. Donations can be dropped of at Shiloh Baptist Church, which is located at 24 Kay Street in Rossville. They can be contacted at (706)861-4359.