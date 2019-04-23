Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield posted on the county’s Facebook page that he will make an important announcement at 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, “concerning the county's debt to Erlanger Health System that will impact every property owner in Walker County.”
Dean Kelley, executive director of the Georgia Transparency Coalition and former coordinator for the Walker County Tea Party, says what he hopes to hear from Whitfield is that the county is paying off its $8.7 million debt to Erlanger Health System and retiring the three-year tax that was imposed on Walker County residents to pay that debt.
“It’s my understanding,” says Kelley, “that the money to pay the debt has been raised. The right thing to do would be to pay it and end the tax, which on the books could be collected for another year and result in Walker County residents paying millions of dollars more than is owed to Erlanger.”
The tax, says, Kelley, was established for one purpose: to pay off the debt to Erlanger.
The Georgia Transparency Coalition is holding its first meeting on Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe. Speakers include Walker County tax commissioner Carolyn Walker, whom the group invited to speak about the Erlanger tax, and Eddie Caldwell and Denise Burns of the Georgia Republican Assembly, who will discuss TSPLOST taxes.
The GTC meeting is open to the public.