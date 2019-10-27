Better Homes and Garden Jackson Realty’s Lisa Jackson Heyer of LaFayette was named Walker County citizen of the year at the Walker County Gala on Saturday, October 26.
The Walker County Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Walker County Gala at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain.
City of LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold emceed the event.
Among several sponsors for the Gala were the Bank Of LaFayette, Edward Jones Investments, Roper Corporation, H&R Sanitation, City of LaFayette, City of Lookout Mountain, CHI Memorial and Top of Georgia.
The theme of the Gala was the “Roaring Twenties” with casino tables featuring black jack and roulette as well as a silent auction and a two-night getaway to Saint Simons, Georgia.
The venue was elegantly decorated by Faith Presley of Creighton’s Wild Flowers in Rossville, Georgia with music performed by the Dennis Brown Project.
This year’s recipient of Citizen of the Year helps make our little world a better place to live, to work and to play, LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold said.
Sharon Gottlieb presented the Citizen of the Year award to Heyer.
“Lisa always has Walker County on her mind and on her heart,” Gottlieb said.
Heyer heads up the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride and wrote a book about addiction called “Endurance Race of Life and Addiction: Race for Your Life.”
“I love the cities that are in Walker County.” Heyer said as she accepted the honor.