On Thursday, June 20, exclusive interviews were conducted with those who knew the woman whose body was found on Tuesday in a stretch of land off Old Mineral Springs Road in Walker County.
Britney Parker Cole's coworker speaks
A coworker of the deceased 31-year-old female, who was officially identified on Thursday by law enforcement authorities as Britney Parker Cole, agreed to speak on-the-record about Britney.
A worker from Wanda’s Restaurant in Rock Springs, Georgia provided new information about her former coworker. According to the day shift employee, Britney was hired around May 28 to work the evening shift.
The coworker said that “while she (Britney) was training her first week she was very friendly. She really seemed like she was going to like her new job.”
The coworker also stated that Britney “hurt her ankle and was out for a week. She returned the next week.”
Britney was seeking more hours at that time, but her coworker said she didn’t see Britney very much.
The Wanda’s Restaurant employee said: “My heart breaks for her loved ones. What happened to her, she did not deserve.”
According to the coworker, Britney was scheduled to work this past Monday. When no one heard from her, her mother in law was called to check to see what was going on.”
According to Britney’s coworker, at that time, information was passed along that she (the mother-in-law) had not talked to Britney.
The coworker said that if information is correct that she was hearing, she (Britney) “did call work at some point Saturday to see when her next workday would be.”
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed to us that this was a relatively new job for Britney, and Thursday, June 13 was her last shift worked at the restaurant.
The sheriff has also confirmed that Britney had just married shortly before she went missing, but her husband had not reported her missing at the time her body was found by two farmers driving by the stretch of land where she lay off the 2900 block of Old Mineral Springs Road just outside the city limits of LaFayette.
NewsChannel 9 reported that Britney's husband was a convicted murderer who married his younger bride on June 10, just eight days before her body was found in a field approximately two miles from their home, according to Sheriff Wilson.
Britney's husband's murder victim's sister speaks
An interview was conducted with Ellen Hogan, the sister of the victim in the previous murder case involving Britney's husband Bob Jay Cole. In that interview, Ellen Hogan, the sister of Benjamin West, who was the victim in the 1990 Catoosa County murder case in which Bob Jay Cole was convicted, wonders about the fact that both Britney Parker Cole (as well as Ellen's murdered brother Benjamin) were each found in fields in decomposed states mere days following interactions with Bob Jay Cole.
Sheriff Wilson said that it had been determined that Britney Cole had been dead three-to-five days at the time her body was discovered by the two passing farmers. This led to a decomposed state that necessitated comprehensive testing in order to accurately identify the remains.
Relative-by-marriage speaks out
Also on Thursday, June 20, a relative by marriage initiated contact and expressed concern about Facebook posts Britney had made in which she discussed her upcoming marriage to convicted murderer Bob Jay Cole, whom Britney referred to as "BJ." The individual also commented on the more negative post that followed the marriage, in which Britney stated on her Facebook page that:
"Everyday I wake up thinking what in the hell went so wrong.. Today I wake up thinking how damn confused things are in my life right now and how everything is all going to fast.. I need to just be still and let god take care if it... He knows what is best for me.."
The relative-by-marriage hoped a thorough investigation would be conducted and all the facts in the case would be uncovered and handled according to the circumstances that led the young woman to lose her life.