The Walker County Board of Education announced five public meetings to be held in the month of July for the purposes of meeting Georgia code requirements.
Operational budget
Two of the meetings -- the first on July 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Walker County Advancing Education Center in Chickamauga; and, the second, held on July 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the board's boardroom located at 201 S. Duke Street -- pertained to the board's proposed 2019-2020 operational budget for the upcoming school year.
Both meetings were held as scheduled and public attendance resulted in one member of the audience expressing the following statements:
"I believe we need this (proposed budget increase for teacher salaries). I believe in this board of education, and I'm not here to be adversarial. I'm just here to ask you, when you leave here today, and you sit down at your dinner table tonight, and you have a nice warm meal. I want you to think about the little children in this county and the seniors that don't," Teresa Thomas said.
Thomas said that she felt there were many in the county that could not afford the increase in property taxes that it would take to support an increase in the school budget being proposed to be achieved via the millage rate increase.
She said when it comes to the rate increase percentage the school system desires that "maybe we don't need to go to that rate; maybe half of that rate?"
Thomas added that "there is always another solution; another idea," when problem solving a situation.
Superintendent Raines pointed out that the school board was, basically, just seeking to return to the financial ground it had held three years ago by adopting that same millage rate from back then.
Raines said, "we rolled back for three years in a row. What we're proposing is to go back to where we were. That's where our community seemed to be very comfortable."
"Back to where we were?" Thomas asked. "My question is: Why do we have to go back to get to where we were when we can cut this proposal in half, or better yet, have a one-cent tax (to pay for the budget needs). You know, we don't want to just carte blanche do something because 'that's where we were.'"
At the board's official meeting at 6:00 p.m. on July 15 a vote was taken by board members about whether to approve the proposed budget (but not the property tax increase as the funding mechanism) and the board's decision was for approving the budget of $96,610,818 dollars and associated salary schedules, with only one board member dissenting: Bobby McNabb.
Millage rate increase
While two of the public meetings scheduled pertained to the approval of the Walker County School Board's proposed operational budget for this fiscal year (2019-2020), three other public meetings also scheduled for the month of July by the board pertained to how to fund that increased budget: via a proposed millage rate increase.
Georgia code requires three such public meetings be held in order for the public to speak out in opposition or support about the board's plan that would raise property taxes if funded this way.
Two of those meetings also occurred on July 15, the same day as the board's operational budget meetings: One millage rate increase proposal meeting took place at 10:00 a.m. and the other took place at 5:30 p.m., causing some confusion among citizens about when to show up for what.
During the two millage rate increase meetings, this is what some of the members of the public had to say:
"When you get my age, we've paid in," said Dale Pettigrew, a small farm owner now concerned about losing his home. We've done our part, and there needs to be a cut-off and most of our tax base is education," he said.
"Property owners get the brunt of everything and it needs to stop. All I'm advocating is that we need a fairer way of doing this. I totally support the system. I totally support what they are doing. The teachers need the money. And, the people who that are currently working and still have jobs have a much easier way of contributing than the people who have been retired for some time. That's my big problem," Mr. Pettigrew said.
One woman who asked not to be identified, said: "My point is that you go to the property owners to make up deficits, to bail the county out, to make everything better, just like he said -- and age aside, find another way to get this revenue, to where it's fairer."
At the conclusion of the second meeting regarding the possible millage rate increase, Karen Stoker, one of the school board members, advised the audience that there are age-related exemptions available to avoid having to pay school-related millage tax.
Seniors have a loophole
Walker County Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker has a Solomon-like solution for the elderly worried about the school board-proposed millage tax increase:
"In Walker County Homeowners who were 70 years of age or older on January 1st of the taxable year may qualify for a school tax homestead exemption of $50,000 off the taxable (assessed) value of their home.
If the home appraises for $100.000. fair market value, in Ga you are taxed on 40% of this value or $40,000.00. In this situation, the age 70 homeowner would not pay school taxes on their home.
If their home is on more than 5 acres of land, they would still have taxes on the additional acreage and any out buildings they might have on the property," Walker said.
Final hearing scheduled
On Thursday, July 25 at 6:00 p.m., the Walker County School Board will hold their final public hearing regarding the proposed millage rate increase. The public meeting will be held at the boardroom located at 201 South Duke Street, LaFayette.