LAFAYETTE - The president of the Walker County Association of Educators was arrested on possession of child pornography charges after the GBI found child pornography on at least one of his personal electronic devices.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
The Sheriff's department began investigating James Barrett in November, after Barrett loaned his iPad to a female student for an assignment. The student discovered pornography in his browser history and took photos on her own phone to show her parents, who notified school officials.
On Nov. 23, Walker County School System Superintendent Damon Raines said “this investigation is being handled by detectives from Fort Oglethorpe City Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Walker County Schools will continue to cooperate with both agencies as this is a law enforcement issue."
Forensic analysts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found child pornography on at least one of Barrett's personal devices, Wilson said in a press release.
The Walker County Messenger
Police: Witnesses say driver was racing car in wreck that killed two men
MARIETTA - Two men were killed Sunday afternoon when their vehicle was hit by another vehicle that appeared to be participating in a street race, according to police.
At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a black 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by 31-year-old James Wheeler of Acworth, was traveling west on Bates Drive approaching the intersection with Floyd Road, just south of Anderson Mill Road, according to Cobb police. Wheeler attempted to make a left turn onto Floyd Road, entering the path of a red 2006 Infiniti G35 traveling north on Floyd Road, and the two vehicles collided, Penirelli said.
Cobb police said both Wheeler and his passenger, 35-year-old Douglas Duff Jr. of Mableton, were transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. The driver of the Infiniti, 19-year-old George Cambi of Austell, and his juvenile passenger were transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Police say witnesses reported the Infiniti appeared to be racing another vehicle northbound on Floyd Road at the time of the crash.