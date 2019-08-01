The Walker County Animal Shelter has resumed intake of owner surrender and stray animals, by appointment only. Residents must call ahead at 706-375-2100 and schedule a date/time to drop off unwanted dogs and cats.
“We’re asking residents to call and schedule an appointment, so we can balance the load and keep our staff from being overwhelmed,” said Commissioner Shannon Whitfield. “The shelter was not designed to hold an infinite number of dogs and cats. We need to manage intake with capacity, so that the shelter doesn’t become overcrowded again.”
Walker County temporarily suspended intake in late June when the shelter population reached 122 animals. Currently, there are 59 dogs and cats housed at the shelter.
The reduction in population provided an opportunity for maintenance staff to make repairs at the shelter, perform needed maintenance and make several upgrades.
The shelter also begins August with the appointment of Emily Sadler as manager, a new logo and community-organized supply drive to restock the shelter, after reserves diminished following the increase in intake at the start of summer.