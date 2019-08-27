The Walker County Animal Shelter has been dealing with its share of problems and challenges of late, but Commissioner Shannon Whitfield feels things are now under control.
“The Commissioner has empowered the shelter manager to stop all intake when the shelter reaches capacity,” says Joe Legge, Walker County Public Relations Director. “This will ensure our staff can provide quality care to the animals already at the shelter.”
Legge says the shelter doesn’t like having to turn animals away, which is why matters got out of hand and the shelter had to shut down for a month. But, he says, from this point forward, there will be no choice but to refuse to take animals once the premises have reached capacity.
The shelter passed state inspections in March and May of 2019, but an inspection by the Georgia Department of Agriculture Companion Animal/Equine Division on June 21, the day after the shutdown, cited numerous violations: inadequate ventilation, overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, structural issues, and inadequate access to water for some of the animals.
The report says that on the day of the inspection, there were 142 animals housed at the shelter, which has 75 enclosures/stalls. According to the report, 36 cats and a litter of kittens were in office rooms and a hallway that were inadequately ventilated and were not clean, and a dog being kept in a bathroom had chewed through most of the sheetrock and exposed electrical wiring.
The report also states that animal areas, including outdoor runs, had dried urine and feces in them, unclean bedding, and litter.
Two inspections in July, on the 8th and the 18th, showed that the shelter had corrected all problems and was in full compliance with GDA regulations and standards. The shelter reopened on August 1.
The biggest challenge the shelter faces, says Legge, is the number of people who surrender their animals to the county. “We have people who bring us pregnant animals or animals that have just had litters. This is why it’s so important for people to be responsible and spay/neuter their pets.”
Legge says that while the shelter has an annual budget of $300,000 and five full-time and two part-time staff members, keeping up with certain needs, such as supplies and the socialization of the animals, is a constant challenge.
“Thankfully,” says Legge, “donors have stepped up over the years to help. We are grateful the public is willing to answer the call for food, supplies, toys and other amenities, so the county can focus its resources on quality care and finding animals a good home. An effective animal shelter works best when it's a revolving door and not a warehouse for animals.”
Legge says he would encourage people who have a heart for animals to consider volunteering at the shelter. “We need adults who can love on, play with and socialize with these future pets. This helps calm them down, so when a potential adopter comes to the shelter, they can put their best paw forward.”
To learn more about the Walker County Animal Shelter and to find a volunteer agreement, visit walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter. The shelter is located at 5488 N. Marbletop Rd., Chickamauga. Hours for adoption: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Animals are being taken in by appointment only at this time. Phone: 706-375-2100.