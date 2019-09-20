Janice Williams is passionate about ending the scourge of neglected and abandoned animals in Walker County and beyond.
“It’s completely out of hand,” says Williams, a board member with the nearly two-year-old rescue group, Perry’s Promise. “Perry's Promise works toward a single goal – to eliminate the number of unwanted animals that are dumped, abandoned, abused, sheltered, and euthanized.”
“Perry” of Perry’s Promise is a pit bull that had been neglected in every way – inadequate water, food, shelter and attention, left to die slowly and alone. “An animal lover, Savannah Harris, took Perry in,” says Williams, “and he grew into a healthy, happy dog who is adored by his new mom. We named the group after him because he’s the epitome of what we’re all about.”
While Perry’s Promise is focusing on spay/neuter, community education and helping needy pet owners to start with, they have already faced situations where rescue was the only option.
Williams says she’d been getting calls from people about a dog kept around the clock in a box in which it barely had room to lie down. The dog was fed once a day, neighbors told Williams, and it cried incessantly; the owners responded by yelling at it to “shut up.”
Williams finally called the Rossville Police Department. “Sgt. Lang came out to the house where the dog was and talked sense into the people. There was a lot of screaming, but he prevailed. He told the people I’d be coming to get the dog. He’s a hero.”
Williams retrieved the dog, a black and white pit she called Arlo, and within 24 hours found a home for it. “It was amazing,” she says. “Pits never find homes that fast. He was such a sweet dog in spite of his cruel treatment and now he has a great home where he can run and has plenty to eat and drink and is loved.”
Perry’s Promise, which became an official nonprofit in June, is focusing on a few major areas until the group is ready to launch into full-fledged rescue work.
Help with spay/neuter costs
Williams sees this as the ultimate solution to pet overpopulation. “We help people pay for spay-neuter. If all animals were spayed or neutered the problem of too many animals would be reduced to the point where we would have the time and resources to help the ones that fall through the cracks and go after people who abuse or neglect animals.”
Wags on Wheels
Perry’s Promise partners with Meals on Wheels and The Haven (LaFayette) to deliver pet food to seniors and shut-ins who need help not only with their own food but with food for their dogs and cats. Williams says Perry’s Promise is reaching around 100 pet owners and delivered 400 pounds of pet food within the first month of the program.
Education for children
Perry’s Promise is partnering with some Walker County elementary and middle schools and the Rossville Library to teach children about the importance of spay/neuter and about safe behavior around dogs. The program is called F.R.A.N.S. Friends – Foster, Rescue, Adopt, Neuter, Spay, Friends.
Williams says Perry’s Promise will be conducting their first programs at the library this year, where schools will bring students.
“We bring a big wagon of stuffed animals and let the children choose animals they like. When they’re finished, there are always animals left and we ask ‘Where will these animals go?’ We point out that there are not enough homes for all the animals who need them, which is why it’s important to have animals spayed and neutered – so there won’t be homeless animals.”
Another part of the program focuses on teaching children to recognize the signs of a friendly dog versus a dog that is uncomfortable with a child’s actions. “We teach children to read a dog’s body language. It helps children stay safe and makes them better pet owners or future pet owners,” says Williams. Williams says the Rossville Fire Department is helping Perry’s Promise with the use of a Sparky the Fire Dog costume for the program.
Williams says her message for people is this: “Please spay and neuter your pets. The way we treat animals is shameful – letting the overpopulation, abuse, neglect and euthanizing go on and on. We must stop it. And please consider donating or volunteering. We desperately need foster homes in Walker County.”
To learn more about Perry’s Promise or to donate or volunteer, visit https://www.facebook.com/Perryspromise/