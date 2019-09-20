From top left, clockwise: Perry's Promise, a new animal rescue group in Walker County; Perry, a black pit bull and the group's namesake, found starving; Tessy Kimball (left) and Janice Williams (right), Perry's Promise workers, and a recovered Perry with his new mom, Savannah Harris; Janice Williams with pet food Perry's Promise gives to needy shut-ins for their dogs and cats; Arlo, a black and white pit, rescued by Perry's Promise, with the help of Rossville police officer Sgt. Lang, from a Walker County home where he was kept in a cramped, dark box 24/7.