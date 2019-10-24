The Walker County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at LaFayette High School to commemorate the new auxiliary gym on Wednesday, October, 23.
The school broke ground on the gym last September.
It cost $1.3 Million to build the gym and 9 months to construct.
The project was funded by ESPLOST.
ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) It allows local school districts the ability to appeal to voters to collect a one percent sales tax in order to aid in school funding.
“This is a facility long needed at Lafayette High School,” LaFayette High School Principal Maggie Stultz said.
This gym will provide the students an opportunity to have early practices and to be able to get out at a decent time.
The gym is approximately 7,200 square feet boasting a special rubberized floor that will allow multiple uses.
There are 6 basketball goals that are all adjustable along with volleyball standards in the floor and a scoreboard.
Ceiling fans were built into the gym that can push or pull air so that the school can reduce the use of air conditioning available.
No food, drink or gum will be allowed.
“This is part of ESPLOST and we are so thrilled that our community supports ESPLOST because without it we don't build buildings like this with the budget that we have,” Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines said.