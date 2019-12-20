Volleyball Honorable Mention: Gordon Lee — Maribeth Blaylock, Mallory Collier, Sam Cramer, Annie McDaniel, Emoree Rogers, Casey Wilson, Heritage — Abbey Blevins, Aubrey Blankenship, Allison Kerley, LaFayette — Daisy Felipe, Alex Wysong; LFO — Sheyenne Dunwoody, Madison Stookey, Riley White; Oakwood Christian — McKenley Baggett, Olivia Guest, Anslee Tucker; Ridgeland — Landree Dunn, Brylee Durham, Natalie McClain, Asia Silmon, Sarah Williams; Ringgold — Meredith Fowler, Makenna Mercer, Gracie Milford, Abby Roach

