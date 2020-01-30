INDIANAPOLIS — John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing’s most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day, has died.
He was 56 and had spent the last three years battling colon cancer, which had spread to his liver. Andretti Autosports, which is owned by Andretti’s cousin, Michael, announced the death Thursday.
Andretti’s cousin and uncle, Mario, were longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.
But John Andretti developed his own fan base at Indy in part because he was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double — running in both the 500 and the 600-mile night race outside Charlotte, North Carolina.
Andretti made 49 consecutive IndyCar starts from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he started at least 29 races every season from 1994-2003. He won three times and helped raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis through his initiative, Race 4 Riley.
College
SEC schools receive $44.6M each from league revenueBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league, a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019.
That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.
It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses
The total distributed comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff and the SEC football championship game, as well as the league’s men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.
Golf
Clark beats darkness to shoot 61 at Phoenix OpenSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Wyndham Clark beat darkness and everyone else Thursday at TPC Scottsdale.
Playing in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee, Clark shot a career-best 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
He had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 3, added two more on Nos. 7 and 8 and putted out for par on No. 9 just after sunset.
Clark was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013.
Billy Horschel was second, holing nearly 200 feet of putts in an afternoon 63. Horschel had an eagle and six birdies.
Major League Baseball
Giants bring back Sandoval on minor league contractSAN FRANCISCO — Popular third baseman Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the San Francisco Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.
The 33-year-old Venezuelan is working back from season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in early September. Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles determined Sandoval needed the procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament, and Sandoval has said he is determined to come back even stronger in 2020.
The progress and health status of the switch-hitter will be more clear come spring training next month.