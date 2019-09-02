An SUV was recently stolen from the parking lot of an event off Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from the parking area of the Davis Cattle Company on the evening of Aug. 18.
The vehicle owner told police that the theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. while she was inside the event.
The woman explained that she misplaced her keys during the evening and that the she realized the vehicle was missing when she went outside after the event.
The vehicle is described as having a baseball-sized dent in the center of the tailgate, reports show.
The license number of the vehicle is RKP3990.
Anyone with information about the theft or whereabouts of the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.