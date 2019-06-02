A Jeep was recently stolen in the middle of the night from the driveway of a Ringgold residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred on Brownwood Circle sometime during the night of May 17 or the early morning hours of May 18.
The victim told deputies that he last saw the vehicle around 11 p.m. on May 17, and discovered it missing at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, May 18.
The male victim admitted that the vehicle was left unlocked, and that a spare key was located in the vehicle’s center console.
The vehicle is a gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4-door with a black soft top and black Moto Metal Wheels.
Anyone with information about the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.