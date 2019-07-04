A local resident is down one window and missing a purse after having her vehicle broken into outside of a Rossville gymnastics studio, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the entering auto and subsequent theft occurred June 25 in the parking lot of Jill’s Gymnastics on Hunt Road in Rossville.
The victim told deputies she arrived at the business around 5:10 p.m. on June 25 and realized about 35 minutes later that the window of her 2018 Nissan Armada had been busted out.
A black Dooney & Bourke purse containing a driver’s license, credit cards, checkbook, and $15 in cash was taken during the incident.
The sheriff’s department placed extra patrol in the Hunt Road area after the incident was reported.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.