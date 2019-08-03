A vaping incident at Model High School resulted in the need for medical attention for one student and the arrest of another.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dakota S. Chase-Brooking, 17, of 105 Third St., was arrested Friday around 3:15 after he sold a vaping item with an oil that was suspected to contain 80 to 85 percent concentration of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Chase-Brooking allegedly sold the item to a juvenile student claiming the oil was just a nicotine derivative. The student who purchased the item then got sick and needed attention from medical personnel.
Chase-Brooking is charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
He was also cited with misdemeanors for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless conduct and possession or distribution of counterfeit substances.
Woman not strapped in is stopped, now faces drug charges
A Polk County woman who was stopped for not wearing her seat belt while traveling on Shorter Avenue faces a couple of felony drug charges in the wake of her traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nancie Camilla Hodges, 35, of 415 Sciple St., Rockmart, was stopped on Shorter Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a couple of bags of meth on the woman along with several empty bags typically used to distribute drugs.
Hodges is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and a misdemeanor seat belt violation.
Report: Man violates order to stay away from woman
A Rome man faces a felony charge after violating a protective order obtained by a local woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marvin Holsey. 55, of 31 Crosscreek Drive, is charged with felony aggravated stalking. He was arrested early Saturday morning at his home where he had apparently been staying with the woman for an undisclosed period of time.
Woman first detained in May faces new felony charges
A Rome woman who allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth has had that information come back to result in new felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Lenora Wilder, 33, of 134 Malone Drive, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a felony charge of making false statements to police along with misdemeanors for willful obstruction of officers, giving a false name, address or date of birth as well as a municipal court probation violation.
She was detained by police at Redmond Circle and Technology Parkway on May 21 when she gave the officers a different name and date of birth, knowing that she had an active warrant out for her arrest.