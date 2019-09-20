NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt is helping kick off a fundraiser for a new nonprofit named Turner’s Heroes to help pediatric patients and fund research in honor of their former teammate Turner Cockrell, a Cobb County native.
Coach Derek Mason will match $25,000 of donations in an 82-hour fundraiser that starts Saturday at kickoff against No. 4 LSU and ends Tuesday. The number honors the number Cockrell wore before dying Nov. 29 after a long fight with cancer.
The Commodores also will be wearing a new uniform called “Battle Ready” with a matching helmet featuring 82 rivets to honor Cockrell.
Turner’s Heroes was founded by Cody Markel, a fellow Vanderbilt tight end and close friend. The nonprofit helps create hero capes and other activities for patients at children’s hospitals and hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraiser for a grant for pediatric cancer research.
► Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85.
He died in Tampa, Florida, his longtime home, the university said.
Cassady also played baseball at Ohio State and was a longtime coach in the New York Yankees organization. When he left Ohio State he held school records for career rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scoring.
NFL
Falcons punter Bosher ruled out for game against Colts
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons will be without punter Matt Bosher for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis because of a right groin injury.
Bosher was hurt during pregame warm-ups before last weekend’s victory over Philadelphia. He was able to go against the Eagles, averaging 39.3 yards on three punts, but turned over the kickoff duties to Matt Bryant.
Bosher did not practice at all this week and was ruled out Friday. Coach Dan Quinn said he was hopeful that Bosher would be able to return for next weekend’s game against Tennessee.
Matt Wile was signed to the practice squad this week and will step in to handle punts and kickoffs, as well as holding for kicks, while Bosher is out. Wile punted last season for the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 45.2 yards to rank 14th in the league.
Bosher was the only player listed on the Falcons’ injury report for the Indianapolis game.
► Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a mid-foot sprain.
Coach Ron Rivera said Kyle Allen would make his second career NFL start at quarterback.
Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career due to injury.
► The NFL banned any on-field pyrotechnics and “flame effects” at any league or team events, including games, in the wake of an incident at last Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium.
A league spokesman said the matter was being reviewed and the prohibition would last at least through the review.
Equipment used for pyrotechnics during pre-game festivities burst into flames in the north end zone about five minutes before kickoff between the Titans and Colts. Workers quickly started putting out the fire near the 5-yard line on the sideline near the Titans’ locker room.
NASCAR
Keselowski clinches pole for Cup race at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Keselowski earned his second career pole at Richmond and the 17th of his career with a lap at 127.185 miles per hour. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year.
Kevin Harvick finished second at 126.559 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.
Local favorite Denny Hamlin will start sixth and championship leader Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.