The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team fired the second-best total of Saturday’s final round of Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The squad’s 294, the lowest of their three scores at El Tigre Golf Club, gave the ladies a fourth-place finish with 894.
Freshman Rheagan Hall had the top tally with an even-par 72. Esme Hamilton shot 73 with Maddy McDanel at 74. Monica San Juan completed the counting cards with 75. Kirsty Beckwith had the drop score of 76.
San Juan earned her second Top 10 finish of 2018-2019 and the eighth of her career, tying for ninth with 220. Hamilton, McDanel and Hall finished within two strokes of each other with 225, 226 and 227, respectively. Beckwith added 229.
No. 10-ranked Arizona ran away with the win posting 10-under 854. Fresno State (890) and Kennesaw State (890) tied for second, four in front of the Mocs. Idaho was fifth at 895, while Tennessee rounded out the top half of the field with 897. Arizona’s Bianca Pagdanganan won individually by six strokes with a 9-under 207.
Chattanooga is back in action this weekend at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic. The difficult University Club awaits the ladies in a three-day, 54-hole event played Friday through Sunday, March 29-31.