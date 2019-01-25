The fifth victim of a multiple shooting remains in extremely critical condition after emergency surgery at Atlanta Medical Center during the early morning hours Friday.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said the victim, whose name has yet to be released, remains on life support this morning in the latest update Brazier received from physicians at Atlanta Medical Center's Trauma Surgery department.
Police have also yet to release the names of four other victims who were shot and killed around 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Check back for more updates as the story develops.
Recently posted:
Police are seeking Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, for shooting and killing four people in Rockmart on Thursday night. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or call 911.
According to the GBI:
At approximately 8:01 p.m., Polk County 911 reported two separate double homicides at 503 Williamson St. and 319 Rome St.
Gamble is accused of shooting a fifth person who was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries. He then stole a Ford truck which has been recovered in Bartow County and fled both crime scenes.
Floyd County sheriff's deputies have been assisting in the search. The FCSO fugitive unit has been out at the scene along with other deputies and Maj. Dave Roberson, who is familiar with the search area, said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
Previously posted:
Four people in Rockmart were killed and another was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta-area hospital following multiple shootings Thursday evening.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that he believed the time of death for the four individuals who have not yet been identified is at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night at two different scenes close to one another in an area around Williamson Street in Rockmart.
A fifth victim in the incidents was taken to Atlanta in an airlift to Atlanta Medical Center for emergency treatment. No update on that victim's condition was immediately available at press time late Thursday evening.
Officials found a scene of death at a home in an alleyway between West Church and Martin Luther King Jr. Streets, where two of the four bodies were found.
Around the same time, a second shooting was reported at an address on Short Rome Street between MLK Jr. and Polk Streets, where the second pair of bodies was found.
No identification was yet available at press time on any of the victims found by police officials on Thursday evening.
Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said in a brief phone interview Thursday evening that the situation was still developing and more information was expected today.
Officers from several local departments along with the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were being called in, and were on the scene through the late evening hours.
Police quickly cordoned off the area around the Williamson Street corridor while investigators canvassed for clues and witnesses, which at the time were slim.
Police are actively investigating and are currently seeking suspects, Sorrells said.
The pair of incidents took place less than a mile from historic downtown Rockmart.