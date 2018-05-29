UPDATE: Darlington Drive and Cave Spring Street are back open after a gas company crew was able to close the valve on a gas line and stop a leak.
Also, 32-year-old Calvin Junior Broome has been arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of causing the rupture in the gas line by striking it with his car while fleeing from police.
Previously posted:
The gas company is on the scene on Darlington Drive are are working on the gas leak caused by a car striking a gas line.
Officials are evacuating the area of Darlington Drive at Cave Spring Street after a car fleeing police struck a gas line near the Sara Lee plant around 3:30 p.m.
The driver of the car fled toward the school. Firefighters at the scene described the sound of the escaping gas as sounding like a "jet engine."
The broken pipe on the south side of Darlington Drive between Tyson Foods and the DeSoto Park Baptist Church, said Floyd County police spokesman Jerome Poole.
Darlington campus has been evacuated.