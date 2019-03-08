UPDATE: Melody Day, superintendent of Chickamauga City Schools, pled no contest in court on Mar. 8 regarding a theft charge. Also called a nolo contendere guilty plea, this is an alternative to “guilty” and “not guilty,” meaning that the defendant neither admits nor disputes the charge in question.
On Mar. 8, as a result of her plea, Day was instructed to stay out of Belk stores and pay restitution to Belk in the amount of $525.
Day has worked for Chickamauga City Schools since 1978 when she was a teacher there. She was hired as superintendent in the year 2000.
No one from the school board was available to comment, however, in January, sources from the board insisted that while her charge was still pending, she would continue to work under a presumption of innocence.
The school board’s monthly meeting will be on Monday, Mar. 11 at 5pm.
PREVIOUSLY: Chickamauga City Schools Superintendent Melody Day is accused of trying to steal more than $300 worth of clothing from Belk’s at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga on Dec. 2.
Day was allegedly switching price tags of sale items and full-price items while in a dressing room to lower the price.
When an employee noticed her selecting merchandise to take into the dressing room, Day was apprehended in the store and the police were called. The value of all the items was a little more than $300. She has been cited for theft under $1,000.