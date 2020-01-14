When the Chickamauga City Council met for their Jan. 8 meeting a concerned family member appealed to the council for help in regarding family grave plots in the Chickamauga Cemetery due to a relative’s failing health.
The family member had been searching for two empty grave plots that had been purchased in 1952 and due in part to the wording and layout of the map, had mistakenly believed the plots to be marked as “unknown”.
“It is uncommon that we find an unmarked grave, but it can happen and has happened in the past. If we discover an unknown grave lot, then this is usually from a burial that may not have been marked prior to the city’s ownership of the cemetery in 1948. If this happens the city will try to resolve the issue, most commonly by providing another lot to the lot owner,” Chickamauga City Manager, Micheal Haney said.
The oldest portion of the cemetery dates back to the late 1890’s and originally belonged to the First Baptist Church. It was then turned over to the city in 1948. Any lots that happened to be purchased after that date was done individually by attaining a Warranty Deed for the lot or lots which are then kept on file at the Chickamauga City Hall.
“The word “Unknown” on the map means that there may be a large rock or rocks in the ground, not necessarily that there is an unknown body in it,” Haney said.
Once the matter was brought up to the city, the graves in question were correctly located.
“The cemetery is very emotional for most people who have friends and family there. Unfortunately it can be very difficult trying to explain a situation with someone who has a loved one buried in the cemetery, especially if it is recent. I have learned to handle situations dealing with the cemetery with care, compassion and think of how I would want someone to handle a situation if it was me or my family,” Haney said.
The City of LaFayette Cemetery goes back before the civil war and was established in the 1830’s.
The city has encountered similar issues to Chickamauga where a family member was quite ill and the family was preparing and approached the city, giving them ample time to do the research and the city kept in close contact with them.
“I was given the opportunity to do some research. It required both going through it digitally and manually just because of the age of some of the documents. Once upon a time things were uncomputerized so I was required to go through both and we were able to resolve it to the families satisfaction,” City of LaFayette, GIS Analyst Engineer John Kydd said.
The family was able to learn how many plots had been purchased in the past and where their plots were located.
The old sections of the cemetery are no longer being sold and all of the plots in the new lot that has been established have been sold.
“We have the ability to bring in an expert which uses GPR, ground penetrating radar. GPR has been used in the past to assist in locating civil war burial plots for the soldiers.” Kydd said.
There is now a proposed expansion where the land has been cleared and the roads have been cut.
“Part of my responsibility is to put in 900 new lots. That’s one of the reasons why I am here. I assist the Public Works department who makes the decision about how many lots go into the cemetery,” Kydd said. “About 50 plots out of the approximately 900 in the proposed addition have already been strung and once the Public Works Department gives me the go head, I’ll put them up for sale.”
“A lot of cemeteries have unknown graves and markers and I’m glad the decision was made to expand,” Kydd said.
For any questions regarding the City of Chickamauga Cemetery, please contact Chickamauga City Hall (706) 375-3177
For any question regarding the City of LaFayette Cemetery, please contact John Kydd at the City of LaFayette (706) 639-1520