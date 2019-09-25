Jennifer LaTour, the executive director of the United Way of Gordon County, expressed her gratitude on Wednesday to everyone who participated in the Unity Run on Tuesday and to the event sponsors.
The race attracted more than 1,600 runners this year, up from 1,200 last year.
"First and foremost, thank you. Thank you to everyone who played a part in making our campaign kickoff a success. It would not have been possible without you. At United Way, we are in the business of building better futures, and the Unity Run is a prime example of our community coming together to improve local lives," LaTour said. "We had over 1,658 people register for the race and over 40 sponsors supporting our efforts in Gordon County. We also announced our campaign goal of $750,000!"
The top ten overall finishers, along with their times and mile paces, were:
1. Felipe Barrios -- 17:34.7 -- 5:40
2. Joey Kowalczewski -- 18:19.4 -- 5:54
3. Nahum Trenti -- 18:51.0 -- 6:05
4. Justin Lindsey -- 18:55.3 -- 6:06
5. Julian Santiago -- 19:18.2 -- 6:13
6. Lara Jose -- 19:27.0 -- 6:16
7. Griffin Jarrett -- 19:53.8 -- 6:25
8. Samuel Walker -- 20:15.9 -- 6:32
9. Cole Burnette --20:23.8 -- 6:34
10. Andrew Carey -- 20:25.0 -- 6:35
Read this article online at CalhounTimes.com for links to the complete and age category results.
Sponsors for the event were:
Platinum Level: Advent Health, Apache Mills, Engineered Floors, FieldTurf, Mannington Commercial, Mohawk Industries, Nance Industries, Shaw Industries Inc., Turner Heating & Air
1K Kid’s Run Sponsor: AGC Pediatrics
Gold Level: AOSM, Chick-Fil-A, Hamilton Health Care System, North Georgia National Bank, Owen Security, Southern Surgical Arts, Synovus Bank
Silver Level: BB&T, Bentley Dye, Century Bank, First Bank of Calhoun, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Historical Society, Greater Community Bank, John Driscoll State Farm, Landscape Creations, M&S Logistics, Northside Bank, Pets-R-Us, Smile Doctors, Starr-Mathews Agency, Inc.
Bronze Level: Ankle and Foot Centers of GA, Childress Real Estate, Downtown Development Authority, Fitness First, Grandstanz, Hayes Plumbing and Electrical, Kent Chapman State Farm Agency, RAK Outfitters, Thurston's Café
In-Kind: Sunbelt Bakery, Nature's Big Springs Water, PT Solutions, Waffle House, Kellogg's, Kroger, DJ Evan Henry, Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Sheriff's Office, City of Calhoun Utilities, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Calhoun City Schools, Gordon County Schools, GDOT, Cotton Eye Joe's, Cherokee Capital Amateur Radio Society