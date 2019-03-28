Unemployment in Rome and Floyd County dipped by a full point from January to February, falling from 5.4 percent to 4.4 percent. The number of people in the labor force declined by 455 residents while the number of unemployed Floyd County residents went down by 497, from 2,442 in January to 1,945 in February.
The February report from the Georgia Department of Labor had a mixed bag of results for the Rome region. Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties all registered drops for their jobless rate while Walker and Chattooga both saw increases.
Bartow dipped from 4.4 percent in January to 3.7 percent in February, Gordon was down from 4.4 to 4.1 and Polk County fell from 4.9 to 4.5 percent.
The Chattooga rate was up sharply from 4.6 percent in January to 8.5 percent in February. Chattooga saw its number of unemployed residents soared from 490 in January to 929 in February. At the same time, the Chattooga labor force increased by 417 residents.
The increase in Walker County was a more modest 0.9 percent increase from 4.5 to 5.4 percent.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said what stands out in the Rome report is the decrease in the labor force. "We need those individuals to be in the labor force," Butler said. He points to the Georgia DOL database which currently lists 300 job openings in Floyd County, saying that it is a challenge to recruit new jobs to the community when you already have so many positions that are currently not filled.
The commissioner said there were two very bright spots in the report for Rome. The state shows the number of jobs attributed to Floyd County businesses was up by 500 from February a year ago and the number of first time claims for unemployment assistance dropped by more than 70 percent from January to February.
The entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region registered a 4.3 percent jobless rate in February, down from 4.7 percent in January. The 15-county region includes Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Walker, Chattooga, Floyd,, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.