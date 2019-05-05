Jamie Foster is one of those rare individuals who actually has made a successful career in the field for which she went to college.
Foster is a native Roman, graduate of Armuchee High School, Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia for her undergraduate degree and got a Masters from Florida Institute of Technology in marketing.
Her work career started off with eight years at Duffy’s Deli in Rome where she honed (and perfected) her people skills.
Prior to taking the marketing post with Greater Community, she worked with a local title pawn shop where her work was so detail oriented and management was able to discern the ease with which she communicated with customers that they offered her the opportunity to lead their marketing department.
She left the title pawn shop for what she considered a greater opportunity with Greater Community Bank.
“I enjoy that I have multiple hats and work closely with our board of directors but also utilize my skills in marketing at the same time,” Jamie says.
Foster said the challenge in working for a small community bank also presents tremendous opportunities.
“In a small town like Rome you still have people who like that face-to face contact and that’s what you’ll get at a community bank,” Jamie says.
She loves to point out that when someone pulls through the drive-through window at the bank, they are likely to see the same person on Friday that they saw on Monday.
“It’s relationship banking,” she says. “It’s a great opportunity to show folks my age that that matters.”
She has been with Greater Community Bank in Rome for three years and says that social media and the digital realm is changing the way she works almost daily.
“I just turned 29 and I have folks telling me I’m young all day but I can hardly keep up. The digital revolution has aged me,” she says.
Foster says she believes marketing is a great field for anyone her age because the success of any business boils down to the marketing.