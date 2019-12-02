Walker County's commissioner hopes to rake in profits from the county's resort property after years of growing debt.
The county loves Mountain Cove Farms and supports its preservation; however, he is not sure managing it is in the best interests of Walker county residents, suggesting management by the private sector as a preferable option, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said.
"I still personally feel like the county should not be in the retail business," he said.
The government should not compete with private sector lodging businesses, such as Hidden Hollow Resort in Chickamauga, he said. For the same reason, he stopped alcohol sales at the country store at Mountain Cove Farms.
"The county has no business in the alcohol sales business," he said. "Local government should only be in the business of taxing alcohol."
Between Mountain Cove Farms Resort and the landfill -- the county's only for-profit enterprises -- Walker County was losing about $1 million per year when Commissioner Shannon Whitfield took office in 2017, he said. Even worse, the county was $70 million in the red, which included liens against Mountain Cove Farms Resort and several other county properties to finance revenue bonds that had helped fund the county's operations.
"We got to the point as a county that we could not sustain that debt," Whitfield said, noting that the county had a negative fund balance of approximately $7.5 million. In other words, the county's checking account was overdrawn by that much.
Through staff cuts, raising property taxes and changes in landfill charges, the county reversed that negative trend, sowing seeds for the county to enjoy prosperity again. Whitfield said the county has also repaid all of the bonds, so that it now owns all of its buildings and properties free and clear.
Mountain Cove Farms has persistently drained the county's finances. One audience member at a recent commissioner's meeting asked about the future of the property as the buildings are due for maintenance.
The commissioner acknowledged that the venture is "still losing a bit, but we're making progress." He is proud that the number of nights booked has climbed drastically from 162 in 2016 to 908 in 2019; the facility is on track to exceed 1,000 total nights booked for 2019.
The county's "junk" credit status, according to credit analysts, has risen to a