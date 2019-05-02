The resurfacing of a more than 2-mile stretch of South Wall Street could start soon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The announcement from GDOT comes after a $1.16 million construction contract was awarded to Calhoun-based Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. for the project on April 5. The project includes 2.25 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on South Wall Street, beginning south of Erwin Street and extending to East Line Street. This resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2020.
“This project and others like it in northwest Georgia add up to these two things – better mobility and better quality of life for all our residents,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White.
The contract award to the local company was one of 29 approved by GDOT for statewide transportation projects totaling $89,369,686. The projects included in the award were advertised on Feb. 22, bids were received on March 22 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on April 5.
Information on construction and lane closure schedules on this project will be released before work begins.
The public is urged to “know before you go.” For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit 511ga.org before you get into your car.