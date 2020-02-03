Walker County is introducing EFNEP, (Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program). The University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University is sponsoring a program specifically designed to help people stretch their food dollar, eat healthier meals and reduce the risk of food borne illness.
EFNEP was established by USDA in 1935. This national USDA-funded community outreach program is comprised of eight 1-hour sessions called Food Talk which are held either once a week for 8 weeks or twice a week for 4 weeks.
“One thing that is missing from our community is nutrition education,” U.G.A. Educator and certified health coach, Rebecca Hamilton said. “This program can help improve lifestyle choices and promote good health. Small changes can go a long way and have a huge impact.”
Hamilton, who is also a certified yoga instructor, will be coordinating the program whose curriculum for these sessions is aimed to provide researched-based nutritional education. There will be two food demonstrations of recipes in each session that can be prepared in less than fifteen minutes. Free educational extenders are handed out each session to help participants to practice what they learn. No Kitchen accommodations are required for the sessions. The recipe demonstrations will be prepared using an electric skillet.
“We are offering interactive sessions. We want people to participate and discuss common concerns and issues about eating healthy. We want them to learn so that they can then replicate and model that to the people around them,” Hamilton said.
Some of the lessons taught will include how to pick out foods that are less abrasive to your health since choosing the right foods can be used as a prevention for illness.
The classes even go a step further by teaching food safety and how to plan your meals for the week ahead by utilizing some of the same ingredients in completely different recipes.
“People don't realize the majority of food waste comes from your home and grocery stores,” Hamilton said. “This includes food people aren't planning to eat. So much waste can be eliminated just by learning how to plan your meals.”
U.S. households reportedly waste 76 billion lbs of food per year.
Not only are these sessions free and all inclusive, but they are being implemented all over the state of Georgia, including Whitfield County and Chattooga County with great success.
A Virginia study of EFNEP found that for every $1 invested in the program, there was a $10.64 savings in potential health care costs.
All sessions must be attended in order to receive a certificate of graduation from the University of Georgia. Once completed, every graduate will receive a copy of the award winning, Meals in Minutes cookbook.
The program is looking for community collaborators throughout Walker County in order to provide nutritional education and support to the families in our community. The sessions will be allergy friendly, offering alternative options for those who attend.
The first public session will take place at the Cherokee Public library in LaFayette, one session once a week. To sign up, call or email the Extension Office at 706-638-2548