ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream added more size and experience to their front line by signing two-time WNBA All-Star forward Glory Johnson.
The 29-year-old Johnson, who was a free agent, has averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven seasons with the Tulsa/Dallas franchise. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for Dallas.
Johnson was the No. 4 overall pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 WNBA draft. She was an All-Star in 2013 and 2014 before missing the 2015 season to give birth to twins.
Johnson is one of only 10 active players in the league with at least 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.
Johnson is Atlanta’s second front-line addition this week. On Monday, Atlanta acquired 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.
NBA
Booker to replace Lillard in All-Star Game, 3-point eventCHICAGO — Devin Booker is headed to his first NBA All-Star Game.
The Phoenix guard — who felt he was snubbed by voters and coaches when he didn’t make the original list for Sunday’s game in Chicago — was tabbed Thursday as the player who will replace injured Portland guard Damian Lillard in the game.
Booker was chosen by commissioner Adam Silver, who makes the final call on injury replacements to the All-Star rosters. By NBA rule, the replacement player has to come from the same conference as the injured player.
Lillard injured his groin Wednesday night and said he would not be able to play in either the game or Saturday night’s 3-point competition. Booker will replace him in both events.
Booker will be a part of Team LeBron — the team selected by LeBron James, one of the captains alongside Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — on Sunday night.
NFL
Kaepernick set to release self-published memoirNEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick can add author and publisher to his resume.
The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality announced Thursday he’s writing a memoir through his own publishing company.
It is called Kaepernick Publishing, and the audio version of the currently untitled book due later this year will be available through Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon.
In 2013, Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He knelt during the anthem in 2016 and dozens of players initially joined him. It created a national debate and drew criticism from President Donald Trump.
The 32-year-old Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years. He filed a grievance against the NFL, contending teams colluded to keep him out. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement.
NASCAR
Championship trophy to be named after France familyDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The trophy awarded to NASCAR’s champion will be called the Bill France Cup beginning this season.
The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003.
Another one of the elder France’s sons, Jim France, is the current chairman and CEO of NASCAR.
The Bill France Cup was created by Jostens and maintains the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy. It features outlines of the 24 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 schedule.
The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule changes and new tracks become part of the Cup Series schedule.