Two Rossville teens are facing assault charges after being arrested recently for allegedly pulling guns and two young girls in a park and threatening to kill them, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Brayden Niri Whatley, 18, and Skylar Michael Wilson, 17, both of Rossville, were arrested June 12 on two counts each of simple assault and have subsequently been released from jail on $3,000 bonds.
The arrest of the two teens stemmed from a June 11 incident in which multiple witnesses claimed the two entered a park and pulled handguns on two female minors.
Deputies were dispatched to Princess Lane in Rossville at approximately 11:48 p.m. June 11, at which time two concerned mothers complained that their daughters had been the victims in the incident.
One mother told Deputy Keith Cantrell that her daughter claimed Whatley and Wilson came running across the road and started yelling at the two girls before pointing guns at them and threatened to kill them, reports show.
“I made contact with Brayden and Skylar – they both were interviewed separately and both stated they did pull the guns on the juveniles; however, they stated they were just playing and that the guns were only BB guns,” Deputy Cantrell said.