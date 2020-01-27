The Old Bank
The 201 Gordon Street Bank in downtown Chickamauga is undergoing a make-over and will soon be the location of the Nineteen Ten Wedding and Event Center.
The venue is set to be open by the 1st of April and will also serve as a tea room that will be open daily.
James Horn and his daughter Jessica Williams are not new to the catering business and have been known as C.J.’s BBQ and Catering, wining the first City of LaFayette Honey Bee BBQ contest. C.J’s BBQ is also the official caterer for J-Fest
Horn is proud of the bank’s rich history and is hopeful that the venue will provide unique picture opportunities.
The historic location of their new business venture was a bank for years. The bank was robbed once in its history. The bank also survived the Great Depression. When there was a line out the door of people withdrawing their money during the stock market crash one man came in and deposited 100$ declaring he believed in the Bank of Chickamauga and because of him, the bank stayed open.
The old bank vault is being renovated into a bar room that will be serving beer and wine.
The venue will boast a sizable bridal suite. Two rooms for the brides family and grooms family. A gameroom with x boxes and flat screen tv’s.
There will be an area for outdoor weddings with cafe lights and a custom made arbor.
The venue will also be able to have roof top events as well.
1910 is also open to hosting kids parties and will be renting out the upstairs area that will also have it own kitchen.
Horse and buggies will be made available for interested parties and
Ted Gocke from J103 will be available to officiate weddings.
The Old Shop Rite
The old Shop Rite located at 200 Thomas Avenue has been newly renovated and is open for business as a controlled climate storage facility.
When Carol Waters and her husband Doyle purchased the former grocery store, they were hoping to create a business that would be needful in the area.
In the late 1970’s the couple moved to Chickamauga to open a Piggly Wiggly Supermarket and later sold to Shop Rite. The couple bought the property back and converted it into a storage facility that will protect it’s contents from humanity, intense heat and the elements.
Climate control storage eliminates the mold and mildew which helps if one is storing furniture and old pictures. There will be 64 units and 7 have already taken. There is security in place.
The couple already own a mini-storage facility in the old Ace hardware store in town which is walking distance from the new business.
!0/15 units will be available for 85$. 10/20 units are 115$ per month.
Please call (423) 605-2716 for your storage needs.