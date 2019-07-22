Two West Rome men face armed robbery charges after firing a pistol at the clerk at Rick's Little Garden at 1901 Dean Ave. early Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Lamar Dodson, 24, of 16B Wood Creek Way and Jaylin Lashaun Daniel, 24, of 6A Wood Creek Way, are both charged with felony armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Daniel also faces an additional charged of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The two men entered the store at 5:10 a.m. Monday and demanded money. They pointed the pistols - a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson and a Brasil INA model 377 - and at least one of the men fired at the clerk "missing the victim's head by a few inches."
Both men were being held without bond Monday.
Three charged with meth possession
Three people were arrested on Rebecca Street in Coosa Monday around 11:25 a.m. and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Joe Waits, 47, of 1 Rebecca St.; Cody Vann Ball, 36, of 1001 B Maple Ave.; Jennifer Leigh Clark, 36, no residence listed were arrested. Waits and Ball also face misdemeanor drug related objects charges, while Clark was only charged with meth possession. Ball was reportedly in possession of a syringe containing the drug and Waits was reportedly in possession of a smoking device containing the drug.
They both remained in jail Monday evening.
Woman charged in death of dogs
A Cedartown woman faces two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals after police say the neglect of two dogs led to their death.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arrest warrants state Brittney Nicole Terry, 31, had two dogs on Feb. 11 at her former residence at 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 90. She was transferred from the Polk County Jail on Sunday and remained in jail on Monday on $11,200 bond.
Report: Woman stole security camera
A Rome woman turned herself in at the jail on Monday on theft and burglary charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Nicole Duncan, 33, of 2 Roseway Circle, is accused of stealing a security camera from the front porch of a Wayside Road residence on July 6.
Copper cut from Sumo's air-conditioning system
An air-conditioning system at Sumo's Japanese Steakhouse on Martha Berry Boulevard was damaged beyond repair.
According to Rome police reports:
The complainant reported on Saturday someone cut a piece of copper from the system causing it to dump all the refrigerant out. They estimated it will cost $4,000 to repair the system.
Report: Holes drilled into 2 gas tanks at car dealership
Police are reviewing the video feed at the Courtesy Ford dealership on Hwy. 411 after someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of two vehicles and stole 2 gallons of gas.
According to Rome police reports:
The complainant reported sometime between July 12-15 someone caused the damage. They estimated it will cost $1,000 to replace each gas tank.