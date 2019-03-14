Two Romans were hurt in a wreck on Georgia 101 during pre-dawn hours Thursday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
Rebecca Mae Robinson, 47, of Rome was southbound on Highway 101 near Rockmart shortly after 6 a.m. when she drifted across the center line of the highway and struck a north bound vehicle driven by Joshua Duane Morris, 31, also of Rome.
Morris was airlifted from the scene and flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of serious injuries while Robinson was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome.
Condition reports for both drivers were not available Thursday evening.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man faces a felony aggravated stalking charge after he violated a protective order obtained by a victim of a previous incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Contravious Tyman Cross , 39, of 103 East valley Road was arrested Thursday on a warrant obtained by a victim who told investigators that Cross had come onto property in violation of the protective order around 2:45 p.m. Monday, March 11.
Cross is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for a felony probation violation.
Police arrest man on meth charge after spotting syringe in clothing
A Rome man was charged Thursday after he was reportedly found with an empty syringe in his pocket.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Zachary Leon Hall, 22, of 247 Cave Spring St., was exiting an apartment on Avenue A when officers spotted a syringe sticking out of his front pants pocket. After an additional search Hall was found with a small bag of methamphetamine. Hall was with another individual, Zachary Edward Ferguson, 31, of 4 Kyle St., who had an outstanding warrant out against him and was also placed under arrest.
Hall is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Ferguson is charged with felony probation violation.
Report: Police unsure who set sidewalk fire
An officer patrolling on West First Street saw a something on fire adjacent to 421 Broad Street just after midnight Thursday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
Sgt. Steven Smith was conducting a routine patrol of the downtown area when he spotted the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The extinguisher was ineffective as was another officer who arrived with their extinguisher.
Rome Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and were successful in putting out the fire. There was some form of dense paper being burned behind the building and the fire resulted in some damage to the building.
An employee of La Scala told Smith she had seen a man in his 40's who she believed to be homeless walk behind the building but did not see if he started the fire. The security cameras behind the business were not available to be viewed at the time the police report was made.
Woman charged with cocaine possession
A Rome woman was placed under arrest early Thursday morning at the Royal Inn on warrant charges and advised police she had drug pipes in her bra.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Diane Lapreece Carmichael, 43, of 21 East Glover St., was stopped at the Royal Inn on suspicion of having an outstanding warrant. Carmichael told police she had two crack pipes in a cigarette carton located in her bra she used for cocaine. Suspected cocaine was found in the pipes.
Carmichael is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects.