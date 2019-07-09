A man and woman from Tennessee were recently arrested in Fort Oglethorpe after they led officers on a high-speed chase, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Jason D. Lawson, 34, of Birchwood, Tenn., and Keisha Nichole Hardin, 27, of Harrison, Tenn., were arrested July 1.
Hardin was arrested as a fugitive wanted out of Bradley County, Tenn., while Lawson was charged with reckless driving, weaving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, and driving while license suspended. Like Hardin, Lawson also had an active warrant from a neighboring jurisdiction.
Lawson remains in Catoosa County jail with bond set at $8,000 while Hardin was since been released.
The duo’s run-in with Fort Oglethorpe police began in the 1300 block of Mack Smith Road just before 10:30 p.m. on June 30 when Officer Ethan Sarrell observed a vehicle weaving in and out of its lane of traffic.
When Officer Sarrell attempted to pull over the vehicle, he says the male and female, later identified as Lawson and Hardin, took off at a high rate of speed.
Sarrell said the car got up to about 75 mph along Mack Smith Road and almost struck another as vehicle as it headed toward the Tennessee state line, reports show.
Officer Sarrell lost sight of the vehicle near Cloud Springs Road; however, the vehicle was found abandoned approximately 20 minutes later near an apartment on Wayfair Drive.
When officers searched the abandoned vehicle, they found a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the driver’s side door and a loaded Kel-Tec KSG pump-action shotgun in the trunk.
Officers were finally able to locate Lawson and Hardin around 6 a.m. the next morning as they were attempting to cross Fort Town Drive near the Citgo Sunset gas station, reports show.
Both Lawson and Hardin were taken to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department for questioning and to process paperwork and evidence before being transported to the Catoosa County jail.