A man and a woman are facing drug charges following their arrest on Saturday.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Charneshia Tanea Fulton, 27, of 540B Hunters St., Gainesville, and Gregory Quintez Yarbrough, of 117 Richards St., Calhoun, were arrested shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Maple Street. Each are charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Fulton is also charged with possession of xanax. Yarbrough is also charged with giving law enforcement a false name.
A Calhoun officer pulled up on Fulton and Yarbrough after they pulled into a closed business just before a safety check point police had set up. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer smelled marijuana and saw a marijuana grinder on the center console — the marijuana could be seen in the grinder. Yarbrough, the passenger, initially gave police a false name, after which he was detained, as was Fulton, so the officer could conduct a probable cause search.
During his search, the officer found a bag of marijuana, a bag of rock cocaine and a set of digital scales. Both were arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, where Yarbrough remained on Tuesday pending a $30,000 bond. Xanax pills were also found in Fulton’s purse at the jail.
Woman charged with meth possession
A Chatsworth woman remained in Gordon County Jail on Tuesday without bond, following her arrest Saturday on drug charges.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jeri Tate Callahan, 36, of 10795 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, was arrested just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Wall Street and W.C. Bryant Parkway. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement.
Callahan was the passenger in a red pickup truck pulled over by police, due to the driver not wearing a seat belt. When the officer approached the vehicle, she was seen shaking in the passenger seat. The driver gave the officer permission to search the vehicle, and as Callahan was getting out, she was seen putting something in her pants. When confronted, she denied doing so, but it was clear to police there was what appeared to be a pipe in her waistline.
Eventually, Callahan took the pipe out of her pants and gave it to police. She also told police she had a bag of meth in her bra, a warrant out of Murray County and had lied about her name. She was arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday without bond.
Jail: Zombie movie actor made woman taste his blood
A Rome man known for his roles in local theater productions and in the filming of a movie locally faces serious charges related to assaults against two women.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eliot Ryan Rutledge, 30, of 204 East Eleventh Street, was picked up at Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody to face felony charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor battery simple battery charges and disorderly conduct charges related to a series of incidents going back two years.
Rutledge is accused of false imprisonment for holding one woman at his previous home on Lytle Avenue in August 2018. He blocked all of the exits and physically punched, elbowed and poked the woman.
Documents claim the aggravated assault occurred against the same woman at his home between June of 2017 and October of 2018. He “choked the victim, picked her up by the neck, slammed her into the front yard of 5 Lytle Ave, and continued to choke her once she was on the ground.”
The battery and disorderly conduct charges stem from an incident in January of this year. Rutledge reportedly cut his hands then chased another woman and forced his hand into her mouth so she “could taste his blood.”
On a separate occasion, also in January, Rutledge is alleged to have choked and bit the woman causing bruising to multiple locations on her body.
A third incident occurred in February of this year when Rutledge reportedly attempted to strangle one of the two previously mentioned victims.
Rutledge billed as a lead actor, producer and editor of a 2017 film “Gangsters and Zombies” was also known for playing frequent roles in Rome Little Theatre productions as well as the Rome Shakespeare Festival.
He is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.