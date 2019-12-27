Floyd County police charged a man and woman with felony possession of heroin following an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 24, of 8 Lucille Ave., and Amber LeAnn McCool, 24, of 210 Garden Ave., Lindale, were arrested Thursday afternoon on Shorter Avenue. He reportedly had a stolen 2007 Ford Escape that police say McCool took. Morgan, who police say is a convicted felon, also had a Colt .38 revolver.
Officers found a bag of suspected heroin, a couple of syringes and two different types of unmarked pills.
Both are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Morgan is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property. McCool also faces charges of motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs.
Woman charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Nicole Burrage, 25, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., had a pipe containing meth residue. In addition to the felony drug charge, she was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with attempting to smuggle tobacco into the jail
A 31-year-old Rome man is being held without bond after he allegedly smuggled tobacco into the jail Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Dewayne Akins, of 56 Pierce Hill Road, was charged with felony crossing county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent after he “brought the suspected tobacco into the jail stitched inside the tongue of his shoes.”
He had been picked up on a felony probation warrant Friday.
K.T. McKee, staff writer