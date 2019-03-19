Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a couple of Rome men for allegedly having possession of methamphetamine during an investigation on Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Edward Harris, 44, of 321 Morrison Campground Road, and John Daniel Tillery, 44, of 515 E. 20th St., were in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue around 8:45 Monday night when deputies found a smoking device with suspected meth inside it in the center console of the vehicle and a small bag of meth in Tillery’s pants pocket.
Harris was charged with felony possession of meth and a felony probation violation along with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Tillery was charged with felony possession of meth.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Report: Man threatens to kill another during an argument
A Lindale man was arrested Tuesday morning following an incident on Jan. 27 where he reportedly threatened to kill someone during an argument and wouldn’t let them leave.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Patrick Hennon, 38, of 22 Circle Drive, pointed a gun at the victim and told them he was going to shoot them in between the eyes if they did not stop yelling and if they attempted to run they wouldn’t make it more than two steps. This incident occurred in front of a 13-year-old and a 3-year-old. Since the altercation Hennon threatened to post nude photos of the victim online.
Hennon is charged with felony false imprisonment, terrorist threats and acts, aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of harassing communications and cruelty to children.
John Popham, staff writer