A Rome man and woman face felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gordon Lee Graves, 48, of 32 Old Airport Road and Jessica Nicole Henderson, 25, of 131 Dodd Boulevard were both charged with possession of meth after several syringes, and a sale with meth residue were found in the vehicle Graves was driving Friday afternoon.
Police also charged with Graves with removals of identification numbers from the vehicle, a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Woman charged with forging fuel tax documents
A Rome woman has been charged with felony forgery in the first degree for forging state fuel tax documents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joy Elaine Sharp, 61, of 4 Dixie Park Drive is accused of presenting a forged Georgia International Fuel Tax Agreement License to law enforcement personnel of four different occasions.