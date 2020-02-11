Two Louisiana men face felony drug charges after their arrest at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard in the company of a pair of runaway juveniles.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bruno Telder Murdaugh II, 36, and Donald Jermaine Atkins, 41, of Westlake, Louisiana, are each charged with felony possession of ecstasy as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Atkins was being held on a $5,700 bond Tuesday night. Murdaugh also is charged with a probation violation and was being held without bond.
The men were arrested at 3187 Martha Berry Blvd. around 3 p.m. Monday.
Marijuana was found inside a vehicle and motel room along with a tablet of suspected Ecstasy. Floyd County police also said the men were in the company of two allegedly runaway juveniles.
Woman charged with motor vehicle theft
A Rome woman is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle after an investigation into an incident that is alleged to have occurred in January.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Victoria Jade Shafer, 24, was arrested at a location on Lovell Road. Shafer reportedly was given permission to take the 2010 Nissan Altima on Jan. 23 but then refused to return the car.
Shafer is also charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. She was being held without bond Tuesday night.