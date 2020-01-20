A Rome man and an Alabama woman were arrested on methamphetamine possession charges on Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Butts, 37, of 499 Keener Drive in Alabama and Jeffery Dewayne Redden, 44, of 191 Wade Street in Rome, were arrested on North Broad Street after police discovered Butts having an active warrant in Cherokee County for a probation violation.
Police searched the vehicle the two were in and recovered a glass pipe with residue, a clear plastic tube with a "white crystal substance" and a grinder with residue.
Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects. They remained in the Floyd County Jail Sunday without bond.
Two women remained in jail Monday after allegedly attempting to burglarize a residence
According to Floyd County Jail reports: Nucoma Leaeann Shelnutt, 35, and Maygan Dawn Little, 24, of 1 Lester Lane in Rome, went to a residence and attempted to enter it early on Monday.
The two went back to the residence later and threatened to break a window to gain entry. Both told the victim, "I'm going to kill you."
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Monday without bond.
Rome woman arrested on meth possession charges
Kylin Denise Williams, 25, of 264 Weathington Road is charged with violating her probation and meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police found suspected meth in a black makeup bag that was inside of another purse on Sunday.
Williams remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond.