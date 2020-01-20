A Rome man and an Alabama woman were arrested on methamphetamine possession charges on Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Butts, 37, of 499 Keener Drive in Alabama and Jeffery Dewayne Redden, 44, of 191 Wade Street in Rome, were arrested on North Broad Street after police discovered Butts having an active warrant in Cherokee County for a probation violation.
Police searched the vehicle the two were in and recovered a glass pipe with residue, a clear plastic tube with a "white crystal substance" and a grinder with residue.
Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects. They remained in the Floyd County Jail Sunday without bond.